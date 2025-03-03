Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Planning Directions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $132.54 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

