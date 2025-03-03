Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Purchased by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 174.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000.

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $262.78 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.39 and a 52-week high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

