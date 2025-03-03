Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,013,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,239,000 after purchasing an additional 146,868 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSV opened at $78.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.