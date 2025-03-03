Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

