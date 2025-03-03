Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,442,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,596,000 after buying an additional 570,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

