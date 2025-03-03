Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Boosted by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

