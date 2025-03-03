Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXUS stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

