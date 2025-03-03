Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
VXUS stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.