Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.4% of Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Durante & Waters LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $292.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

