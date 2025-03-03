Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Mission Wealth Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $376,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.39 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

