Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Corteva by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. The trade was a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

