Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 576,788 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $110,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

