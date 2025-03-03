Versor Investments LP Has $440,000 Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ITT by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NYSE ITT opened at $141.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

