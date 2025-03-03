Versor Investments LP Invests $381,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 118,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 48.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

