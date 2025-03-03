Versor Investments LP Invests $405,000 in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STC. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.26. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.