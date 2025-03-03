Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 11,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,681,402.50. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,642.
Astera Labs Trading Down 1.8 %
ALAB stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.
Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.