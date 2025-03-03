Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $31,389,366.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,353,655 shares in the company, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 11,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,681,402.50. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,990 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,642.

Astera Labs Trading Down 1.8 %

ALAB stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.