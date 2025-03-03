Versor Investments LP Sells 14,409 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Garmin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $228.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $197.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $136.25 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. The trade was a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,686 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

