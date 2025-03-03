Versor Investments LP Sells 15,935 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,935 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

