Versor Investments LP Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Michael R. Nicolais bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,781.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,650.80. This trade represents a 9.27 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $226.13 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.44 and a 12 month high of $321.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.