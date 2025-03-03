Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.14.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $62.40 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 47.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

