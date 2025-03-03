Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 454,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 186,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 93,402 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

