Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $52.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
