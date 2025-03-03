Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Update

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vigil Neuroscience stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 80,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.84. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 41,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Further Reading

