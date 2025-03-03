Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.51 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.51 ($0.08), with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

Volta Finance Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.70. The firm has a market cap of £238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a €0.15 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Volta Finance’s payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Volta Finance Company Profile

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

