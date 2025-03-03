Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 10.6% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $270.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

