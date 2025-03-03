W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.71 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 119685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.21.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after buying an additional 242,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,090 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,926,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after purchasing an additional 758,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

