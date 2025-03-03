Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wag! Group Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:PETWW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,013. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

