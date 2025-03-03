Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wag! Group Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ:PETWW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,013. Wag! Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Wag! Group Company Profile
