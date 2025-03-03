Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.2 %

WBD stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.