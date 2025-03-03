Waterway Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.23 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
