Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 242,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $3,491,751.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,578.08. This trade represents a 49.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,583,853.04. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,056,448. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weave Communications

Weave Communications Stock Performance

WEAV stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.