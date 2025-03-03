Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Short Interest Up 53.3% in February

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Insider Transactions at Weave Communications
In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 242,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $3,491,751.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,578.08. This trade represents a 49.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $868,779.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,928,364 shares in the company, valued at $30,583,853.04. This trade represents a 2.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,056,448. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Weave Communications Stock Performance
WEAV stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
