WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Raised by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.1 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $106.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.