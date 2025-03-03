Wedbush Lowers Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.10) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of XENE opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.27 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05.

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,731. The trade was a 34.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,492 shares of company stock worth $2,334,969 in the last 90 days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,456,000 after buying an additional 905,129 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $14,733,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

