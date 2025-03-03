Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APGE. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:APGE traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $33.37. 450,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. Apogee Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $608,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,987 shares in the company, valued at $52,875,212.46. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Mckenna purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.54 per share, with a total value of $990,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,556. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,521,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,015,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,171,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

