Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vertex (VERX)

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/28/2025 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Vertex was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

2/28/2025 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $62.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Vertex had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Vertex had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Vertex Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.90 million. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,513.95. The trade was a 98.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 216,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $11,903,390.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,345 shares in the company, valued at $16,145,708.80. The trade was a 42.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,457 shares of company stock worth $46,160,958. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

