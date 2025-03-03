Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives $10.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.28.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,811,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,359,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after purchasing an additional 131,155 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,215 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
