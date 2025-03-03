Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.34. 7,798,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,776. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

