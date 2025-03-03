Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,137.0% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.6% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

