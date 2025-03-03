Wernau Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.07 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $86.81 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $77.35 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

