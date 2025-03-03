Wernau Asset Management Inc. Makes New $837,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Wernau Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 185,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 113,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

