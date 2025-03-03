Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
