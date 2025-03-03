Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.030-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Whitestone REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 263,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,496. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.