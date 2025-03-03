Winslow Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,828 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 1.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $126.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $113.83 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.90.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

