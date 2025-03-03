Winslow Asset Management Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.94. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

