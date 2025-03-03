Wolfstich Capital LLC Makes New $625,000 Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $64.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

