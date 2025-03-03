Wolfstich Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 130,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,695,000 after buying an additional 1,200,771 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after acquiring an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

