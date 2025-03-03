Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Buys 247 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Paychex by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $151.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $151.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

