Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Invests $33.25 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 378,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,245,000. Sempra comprises 1.7% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Sempra by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Sempra by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 874.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

SRE opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Sempra has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.