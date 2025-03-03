Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
