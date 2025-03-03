WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

SHEL opened at $67.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

