WR Wealth Planners LLC Has $52,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WR Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

