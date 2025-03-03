Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 746,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.2 %

WH traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $105.96. 900,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 20.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

