XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 99152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.
XPEL Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
