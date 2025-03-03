XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 99152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.43.

XPEL Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $839.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

About XPEL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 90.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in XPEL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 35.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.