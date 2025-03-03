XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s Why

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.30. 5,102,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 11,404,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.80 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get XPeng alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPeng

XPeng Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1,215.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.